AngioDynamics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $66 million in the period.

AngioDynamics expects full-year revenue in the range of $280 million to $286 million.

AngioDynamics shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

