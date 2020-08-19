Analog Devices: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) _ Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $362.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.42. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.29.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.51 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.44 billion.

Analog Devices shares have dropped roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 5%. The stock has risen 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADI