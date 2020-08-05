AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) _ AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $289.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.85 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.
The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $45.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.76 billion.
AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.80 to $7.95 per share.
AmerisourceBergen shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 2%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABC