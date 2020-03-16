American Renal Associates: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) _ American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) on Monday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The dialysis centers owner posted revenue of $206.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $21.8 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $822.5 million.

American Renal Associates shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.81, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.



