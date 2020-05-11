Ameren: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $146 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period.

Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $3.40 to $3.60 per share.

Ameren shares have fallen almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen slightly more than 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $70.83, a decrease of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEE