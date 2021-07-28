Alphabet, Boeing rise; Spotify, CoStar Group fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Alphabet Inc., up $83.88 to $2,721.88. The parent company of Google reported that its profits increased nearly threefold in the latest quarter. Starbucks Inc., down $3.62 to $122.41. The coffee chain lowered its forecast for sales growth in China, its second-largest market outside the U.S. Boeing Co., up $9.30 to $231.57. The airplane maker reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and its revenue topped forecasts. Pfizer Inc., up $1.35 to $43.45. The drugmaker's revenue nearly doubled thanks to strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and other medicines. Spotify Inc., down $13.61 to $223.32. The Luxembourg-based music and podcast streaming service missed a user growth target. CoStar Group Inc., down $2.07 to $86.95. The provider of commercial real estate information cut its earnings forecast for the full year. Teladoc Health Inc., up 80 cents to $151.81. The telehealth services provider gave investors a mixed financial report, with weak earnings, but solid revenue. Bunge Ltd., up $3.31 to $78.51. The agribusiness company reported earnings and revenue that easily surpassed analysts' estimates.