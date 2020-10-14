Allscripts, Concho rise; Wells Fargo, Bank of America fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, up $2.59 to $10.90
The electronic health records company is selling its CarePort Health business for $1.35 billion.
Pilgrim's Pride, up 89 cents to $16.57
The poultry producer will pay a $110.5 million fine as part of a plea deal in a Department of Justice antitrust investigation.
Infosys, up 64 cents to $16.36
The business consulting company beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Wells Fargo, down $1.49 to $23.25
The bank’s fiscal third-quarter profit slumped and fell short of Wall Street's forecasts.
Bed Bath & Beyond, up $1.80 to $23.95
The home goods retailer is selling its Christmas Tree Shops and other assets to generate $250 million.
Urban Outfitters, up 27 cents to $23.71
The clothing and accessories chain announced several management changes.
Bank of America, down $1.33 to $23.62
The bank's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Concho Resources, up $4.52 to $48.66
ConocoPhillips is considering buying the rival energy company, according to media reports.