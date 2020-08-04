Allison Transmission: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $23 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $377 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $410.3 million.

Allison Transmission shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.47, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN