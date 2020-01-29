Allegiant Travel: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $3.72 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $461.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $460.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $232.1 million, or $14.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

Allegiant Travel expects full-year earnings to be $16.50 to $19 per share.

Allegiant Travel shares have declined slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $163.16, an increase of 31% in the last 12 months.

