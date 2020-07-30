Allegiance Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (ABTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.9 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $52.4 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.3 million.

Allegiance Bancshares shares have declined 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABTX