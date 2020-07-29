Alkermes: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $247.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.9 million.

Alkermes expects full-year results to range from a loss of $1.10 per share to earnings of 19 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $965 million to $1 billion.

Alkermes shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS