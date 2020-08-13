Algonquin Power & Utilities: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $286.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $343.6 million in the period.

Algonquin Power & Utilities shares have dropped 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.79, an increase of 6% in the last 12 months.

