Alarm.com: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $36.1 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $158.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.3 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $594 million to $604.2 million.

Alarm.com shares have increased 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.12, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

