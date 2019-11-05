Akcea Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

Akcea Therapeutics shares have fallen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $18.23, a drop of 32% in the last 12 months.

