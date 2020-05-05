Akcea Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $42.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

Akcea Therapeutics shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.57, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKCA