Air Transport Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) _ Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The air cargo company posted revenue of $377.8 million in the period.

Air Transport Services shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATSG