Affimed N.V.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) _ Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Heidelberg, Germany-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.85. A year ago, they were trading at $2.77.

