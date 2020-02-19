Aerojet Rocketdyne: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) _ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.3 million.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $523 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $504.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $141 million, or $1.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.98 billion.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.09, a climb of 32% in the last 12 months.

