Aeglea: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) on Monday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

Aeglea shares have decreased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGLE