Aecom: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $89.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.19 billion in the period.

Aecom shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 7% in the last 12 months.

