Aecom: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $40.6 million.
The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.
The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period.
Aecom shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 59% in the last 12 months.
