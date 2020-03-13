Adobe, Gap rise; Slack Technologies, Zuora fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $50.50 to $335.50.

The software company's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Slack Technologies Inc., down $1.76 to $19.59.

The work messaging service gave investors a weak first-quarter revenue forecast.

Broadcom Inc., up $15.44 to $234.22.

The chipmaker scrapped its full-year financial forecasts because of the impact from the virus outbreak.

Oracle Corp., up $8.13 to $47.93.

The software maker increased its stock buyback plans by $15 billion and reported solid results.

The Gap Inc., up 74 cents to $10.81.

The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a good profit forecast after beating fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $2.37 to $14.26.

Energy companies climbed as oil prices rose.

Zuora Inc., down 90 cents to $7.69.

The enterprise software company gave investors a weak revenue and earnings forecast for the current quarter.

DocuSign Inc., up $8.64 to $77.32.

The provider of electronic signature technology beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.