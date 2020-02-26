https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Adaptive-Biotechnologies-4Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15087135.php
Adaptive Biotechnologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE (AP) _ Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its fourth quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.
The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $24.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $68.6 million, or $1.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.1 million.
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have declined almost 1% since the beginning of the year.
