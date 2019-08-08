Adamis: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 97 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.45.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADMP