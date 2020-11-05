Acceleron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The clinical stage biotech developing protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.4 million.

Acceleron shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $109.49, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XLRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XLRN