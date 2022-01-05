AT&T, Walmart rise; PG&E, Catalent fall

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: AT&T Inc., rose 57 cents to $26.21. The telecommunications company gave investors an encouraging update on fourth-quarter subscriber results. Beyond Meat Inc., fell $3.13 to $58.49. The meat substitute maker fell along with the broader market, despite announcing a partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken. Nikola Corp., fell 44 cents to $9.88. The electric truck maker slipped along with the broader market, despite a solid order from USA Truck. Senseonics Holdings Inc., rose 14 cents to $2.82. The medical technology company said the FDA's review of its Eversense 180-day glucose monitoring system is nearly complete. Catalent Inc., fell $3.58 to $116.06. The maker of drug delivery technologies said Alessandro Maselli will replace John Chiminski as CEO in July. PG&E Corp., fell 58 cents to $11.86. California officials said Pacific Gas & Electric power lines sparked last summer\u2019s Dixie Fire in Northern California. Kinder Morgan Inc., rose 9 cents to $16.67. Crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher. Walmart Inc., rose $1.92 to $143.92. The retailer plans to expand its InHome delivery service to 30 million households by the end of the year.