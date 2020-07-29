ASGN Inc: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $936.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $905.7 million.

ASGN Inc shares have declined 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $68.73, an increase of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN