ARL: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 50 cents.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $11.9 million in the period.

ARL shares have fallen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.92, a fall of 39% in the last 12 months.

