A.O. Smith: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $87.3 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $728.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $757.3 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings to be $2.25 to $2.28 per share.

A.O. Smith shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS