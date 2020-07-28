3M: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ 3M Co. (MMM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.78 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics posted revenue of $7.18 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.27 billion.

3M shares have decreased 7.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMM