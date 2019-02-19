- Nashville hot chicken: 5 places to get the spicy bird in CT
- The Federal Communications Commission gave its approval for Frontier Communications to emerge from bankruptcy, in advance of a final decision from Connecticut regulators in early February. By Alexander Soule
- Citizen Chicken & Donuts, by the owner of Hartford Baking Company, will replace the original bakery cafe location on New Park Avenue in West Hartford. By Leeanne Griffin
- Now that it’s the start of a fresh new year, I’m hoping you have a few financial resolutions ready to go. If you’re resolving to save more, you are not alone. “Save more money” is the top financial resolution for next year among those...
- "It will take five to 10 years for us to get back to the employment levels we were at," one economist said. By Luther Turmelle
- The new business allows customers to smash and destroy anything from electronics to furniture to plumbing fixtures. By Lisa Backus
- The pandemic has shuttered at least 600 eateries. The head of CT's Restaurant Association predicted 1,500 or more could go in the coming weeks. By Alexander Soule
- Wahlburgers has closed its lone Connecticut location at the Westfield Trumbull mall, amid ongoing restrictions on restaurant occupancy to stem the spread of COVID-19. By Alexander Soule
- Connecticut is among the states where Stop & Shop is looking to hire permanent employees. By Tara O'Neill
- The money has allowed the 1,688 families to receive it sooner from when the coronavirus pandemic closed tax services they normally use to pay them. By Staff
- Some local shops are hoping to draw crowd-wary shoppers away from malls. Others worry pandemic fears will send customers online. By Luther Turmelle
- Restaurateur John Vazzano seeks probation in alleged bribery case
- The state Department of Transportation is installing safety barriers between drivers and fare boxes on all CTtransit buses to protect drivers and riders from transmission of COVID-19. By Paul Schott
- A Superior Court judge has ruled Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders did not violate the rights of a Milford pub that was forced to close due to COVID. By Christine Stuart
- At Stamford’s Palace Theatre, the senator urged support for two bills to support music halls, theaters and other small businesses as the pandemic drones on. By Paul Schott
- Babies born during COVID-19 are no less deserving of fanfare and celebration than a baby born months ago, Karen Helburn said. By Elizabeth Friedman-Rubin
- Unilever, maker of Dove soap and Vaseline, scaled back its Connecticut operations in recent years after employing more than 1,100 people in Trumbull. By Alexander Soule
- Hearst Connecticut Media chose 50 Top Workplaces winners last year in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties. By Dan Haar
- ImageFirst Healthcare Laundry Specialists is coming to Trumbull with a batch of new job openings. By Jordan Grice