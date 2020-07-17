St. Catherine of Siena celebrates Assumption of Mary

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena Photo: Contributed / St. Catherine Of Siena Photo: Contributed / St. Catherine Of Siena Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close St. Catherine of Siena celebrates Assumption of Mary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull will celebrate The Solemnity of The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a Mass featuring music on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8 and 10 a.m. The Assumption of Mary into Heaven is, according to the beliefs of the Catholic Church, the bodily taking up of Mary, the mother of Jesus, into Heaven at the end of her earthly life.

There will be no Vigil Mass.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seat reservations are required for Mass. The reservation portal opens on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. To register or for more information, visit www.StCathTrumbull.com.