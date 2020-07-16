Saint Catherine of Siena celebrates the Transfiguration of the Lord

Last year's celebration of The Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord at The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena. Last year's celebration of The Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord at The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena. Photo: The Parish Of Saint Catherine Of Siena Photo: The Parish Of Saint Catherine Of Siena Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Saint Catherine of Siena celebrates the Transfiguration of the Lord 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull will celebrate The Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord Thursday, Aug. 6, with Mass at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by a Eucharistic Procession through the streets of Nichols to the NIA gazebo.

Father Joseph Marcello, pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Church said, “We live in such a visual culture. So a procession, with its candles, incense, and servers — with Our Lord in the monstrance, and many of our parishioners and friends of all ages taking part — helps to emphasize that the Eucharist is the source and summit of our Catholic faith.”

The procession with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament will immediately follow the 5:30 Mass. It will last about 30 minutes and will conclude with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the Church. Everyone is welcome.

The Feast of the Transfiguration of Our Lord celebrates the revelation of Christ’s divine glory and shows the perfection of life in Heaven. After revealing to His disciples that He would be put to death in Jerusalem, Christ led Saints Peter, James, and John up Mount Tabor in Galilee where, by becoming radiantly transformed, He manifests His divinity to them and to us.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, seat reservations are required for Mass. The reservation portal opens Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. For more information or to register, visit www.StCathTrumbull.com.