A Valentine’s Day dance party for persons with special needs of the Greater Bridgeport area will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, from 7-10 p.m., at Trumbull High School.

Sponsored by The Trumbull M.O.R.E. Group. Supported by The Trumbull Center Lions Club, The Stratford-Trumbull Civitan Club, St. Theresa’s Knights of Columbus and Sons of St. Joseph, Trumbull Rotary Club and many others.

Music provided by the Star Factory; photos by Roger Salls Photography.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Chairperson Mark Smith 203-452-7385 or Trumbull M.O.R.E. Group Rose Derrig, at 203-268-2323.