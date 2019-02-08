George’s Hill support group offered

George’s Hill, a social engagement group for people who have been diagnosed with an illness affecting memory and cognition and their caregivers, will meet on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

A light lunch will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The group meets the second Thursday of the month. To register, call 203-374-8822, email unityhillucc@snet.net or look for the registration form online at unityhillucc.org.

Anyone with a wheelchair or problems with mobility may enter through the kitchen door in back, as there are no steps to negotiate. Handicapped-accessible bathrooms available.

Staying actively engaged in life and avoiding isolation is important to the health and emotional well-being of people living with memory loss and their caregivers. It’s also important that you learn as much as you can about what to expect and plan for what lies ahead.

The social engagement group offers a way for people living in the early stage of dementia to get out, get active and get connected with one another. The activities are shaped by Pastor Todd and promote social interaction and companionship. Art, music, games and exercise can enrich the lives of people with dementia because it allows for self-expression and engagement.

Due to the changes an individual experiences in their behavior, cognition, daily routines and relationships, dementia can be very isolating and lonely. This opportunity will allow people to come together and continue to remain involved and active in daily life and friendships, for as long as possible.