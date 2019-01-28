Basketball: St. Joseph versus Trumbull in twin bill

St. Joseph will host Trumbull High in a Benefit the American Cancer Society basketball doubleheader at Fairfield University’s Alumni Hall on Saturday.

The girls game is at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow at approximately 7:45.

“We are partnering with the officials and IABBO Board 9 and the Pink Whistle initiative,” St. Joseph head girls basketball coach Chris Lindwall said. “We have donated over $18,000 over the first four years and we are looking to raise $10,000 this year with support of our sponsors and fans.”

The doors will open at 5 p.m. and all tickets are priced at $8.

“This is an all day event with the freshman and JV games,” Lindwall said. “The game times are 10 a.m. for freshman and 11:30 for jayvee. Presale of tickets to the night twin bill can be purchased at the freshman and JV games.

“In addition to the games, we will have the Trumbull Travel and St Theresa’s Travel 8th grade basketball teams playing each other at halftime of each game.

“In the spirit of the schools, Trumbull High will be doing a BlackOut and St Joseph High will be doing a PinkOut. Support your schools by wearing the colors.

“Our title sponsor are Napoli Nissan and Kia of Milford.” Lindwall said. “Jason R Oberhand Family Dentistry, Trefz Family Restaurants, BTX Global Logistics, Parker Restaurants, Elite Electronic Company, The National Guard, the Dennis Lindwall Foundation, Connecticut Hoopsters, the Girls Basketball AAU program, Spence Sound and Stage LLC, the St. Theresa’s youth basketball program and the Trumbull Travel Youth basketball program are sponsors that we would like to thank, because we can not run this event without all of their help.”