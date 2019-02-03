Review of essential documents for life planning Feb. 21

Attorney Lyn Eliovson of Eliovson & Tenore in Fairfield will present a review of essential documents for life planning. A round-table discussion will be held at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring their questions regarding their legal and financial concerns for a mutually beneficial discussion. The many recommended legal documents to assist in the management of estates and tax concerns along with estate planning including last wills and testaments and/or trusts will be discussed.

Reservations can be made by calling 203-452-5199.

