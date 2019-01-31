Trumbull Community Women Go Red

On Tuesday, Feb. 5, Trumbull Community Women will show their support for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red For Women Campaign by wearing red at their monthly meeting.

Started in 2004, the campaign seeks to educate women about the risks of heart disease, which statistics show is now the number one killer of women.

This year, Go Red For Women Day is Friday, Feb. 1, and to help spread the message of heart health for women, TCW is once again distributing the association’s red dress pins at both libraries, along with the association’s tips for a heart healthy lifestyle.

Anyone interested in learning more about Trumbull Community Women is welcome to join the meeting, which as always is held on the first Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m., in the Community Room of the main library, located at 33 Quality St.