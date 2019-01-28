Fire destroys Trumbull home

An early morning fire heavily damaged a home and displaced a couple people on Sunday.

Firefighters arrived around 2:15 a.m. to the home on Chatham Drive to find flames on the second floor, according to Trumbull Volunteer Fire Company.

Residents were evacuated and no one was injured, but the home was left “unlivable,” the company said. Two people were displaced, firefighter Scott Lanahan said.

Crews from Trumbull Center, Nichols and Long Hill fire departments conducted suppression activities, while Shelton Fire Department covered Trumbull stations.

Battling freezing temperatures, firefighters quickly got the flames under control, said Alex Rauso Jr, senior deputy fire marshal. He said both floors were severely damaged.

Firefighters left the scene at 5:30 a.m., Rauso said.

The police and the fire marshal’s office is investigating, he said.