Childhood Cancer Awareness Game Feb. 10

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers have teamed up with three local childhood cancer charities: LIVFree, Ryan’s Rebels, and Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer to promote the Pediatric Cancer Awareness Game on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m. Ticket packages can be purchased starting at $20, and a portion of the proceeds with go to the three charities.

There will be plenty of activities for kids in the atrium before and during the game. The Sound Tigers will be wearing special gold jerseys to honor Pediatric Cancer and they will be raffled off at the game.

The three benefitting charities have been selling tickets. The Wonderland of Ice in Bridgeport has also involved itself and has been assisting in the sales of tickets. The Wizards Micro House League players will be on the ice before the game and during the anthem. Additionally, the Long Hill Fire Department has been promoting ticket sales to their membership and their sister departments in town. Also, the Trumbull High School Athletic Department have set a goal of selling 43 tickets, because each day in the U.S., 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer. In the end, the value of the game is rooted in coming together to support causes that are vital for our local families.

For more information or to purchase groups of tickets, and/or want to become a corporate sponsor, contact Tim Foley at the Sound Tigers: 203-345-4854 or Timothy.Foley@harboryardse.com.

Here is a link to purchase tickets: https://www.fevo.com/edp/Pediatric-Cancer-Awareness-Day-kJ7BSfD.