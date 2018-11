The Trumbull Center Lions Club is hosting its annual wine tasting fundraising event on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 6:30-9 p.m., at St. Theresa School hall, 55 Rosemond Terrace, with wine and Hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets available for donation are $30.

Contact Mark at 201-452-7385, or Joanne at 203-452-7731.