Trumbull Times

Chris Brown to play baseball at UConn

By Bill Bloxsom on November 30, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s Chris Brown signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Connecticut. Pictured with Chris are mom Nancy and dad Bill; (back row) THS assistant coach Buddy Bray, sister Taylor, brother Billy and THS head baseball coach Phil Pacelli.

Trumbull High’s Chris Brown has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Connecticut.

“Chris is a gifted all-around athlete with all of the characteristics that coaches look for,” Trumbull head baseball coach Phil Pacelli said of his shortstop. “He has been a major contributor in both the basketball and baseball programs throughout his years at Trumbull.

“Chris excels in all aspects of the game. He can field, throw, hit and hit for power. His size [6-foot-3] and overall athleticism are what really stick out to me. He makes the tough plays look easy.”

Brown believes UConn provides for him the best of both worlds.

“Playing for UConn is the best choice because I will be able to maximize my potential in the classroom and on the field, as well as becoming a better person,” he said.

“I played ball over the summer and last fall. Assistant coach [Jeff] Hourigan was able to see me progress and we were in touch for a good amount of time.”

Pacelli likes the fit as well.

“Chris is a kid that really works hard to get better and that will take him far at the next level. Coach [Jim] Penders is getting a great kid from a great family. The Brown family has deep Trumbull roots and has had a number of great athletic memories at THS with their children. Chris has been a pleasure to coach.”

UConn finished the 2018 season with a 37-22-1 record. The Huskies advanced to the NCAA Tournament, losing to Washington, 9-6, in the Conway (S.C.) Regional finals.

Related posts:

  1. Baseball: Trumbull blanks Masuk High in season opener
  2. Baseball: Trumbull hands Staples first loss of season
  3. Baseball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Bunnell Bulldogs
  4. Baseball: Trumbull slugs way to win over Greenwich

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Upcoming events and trips at the Trumbull Senior Center Next Post ‘Town Hall Tree Lighting’ takes place Friday, Nov. 30
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress