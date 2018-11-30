Chris Brown to play baseball at UConn

Trumbull High’s Chris Brown has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Connecticut.

“Chris is a gifted all-around athlete with all of the characteristics that coaches look for,” Trumbull head baseball coach Phil Pacelli said of his shortstop. “He has been a major contributor in both the basketball and baseball programs throughout his years at Trumbull.

“Chris excels in all aspects of the game. He can field, throw, hit and hit for power. His size [6-foot-3] and overall athleticism are what really stick out to me. He makes the tough plays look easy.”

Brown believes UConn provides for him the best of both worlds.

“Playing for UConn is the best choice because I will be able to maximize my potential in the classroom and on the field, as well as becoming a better person,” he said.

“I played ball over the summer and last fall. Assistant coach [Jeff] Hourigan was able to see me progress and we were in touch for a good amount of time.”

Pacelli likes the fit as well.

“Chris is a kid that really works hard to get better and that will take him far at the next level. Coach [Jim] Penders is getting a great kid from a great family. The Brown family has deep Trumbull roots and has had a number of great athletic memories at THS with their children. Chris has been a pleasure to coach.”

UConn finished the 2018 season with a 37-22-1 record. The Huskies advanced to the NCAA Tournament, losing to Washington, 9-6, in the Conway (S.C.) Regional finals.