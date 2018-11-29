Students prepare for A Winter Ballet

For Trumbull High sophomore Natalie Devito, performing means freedom and personal expression. Natalie, who will play the Sugar Plum Fairy in the upcoming student performance of “Winter Ballet” at the school, said the annual fund-raiser required a great deal of preparation from the singers and dancers performing in it. The show is Saturday, Dec. 8, with performances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“Rehearsals are twice a week but as the show gets closer, more will be added on”, she said. “It is a lot of work but the final product is worth it in the end. Dancing and the arts mean a lot to me personally. It has always been a place for freedom of expression and where acceptance is guaranteed by everyone.”

This year’s production of the Winter Ballet, the 10th annual show, features selections from the Nutcracker and the Grinch, with additional musical genres like tap and hip-hop. The two-act show, produced by the Trumbull-based Rockwell Dance Center, features an ensemble cast of area students and proceeds will support the Trumbull High School Theater Arts Program and the Steven A. Merrihew Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to Trumbull students to help them continue studying the arts in college. The second act features original holiday choreography and caroling. During intermission, Santa will drop by the hear from local children and deliver holiday treats

Jacqueline Mate, a senior, sings a solo piece in the show. She said she was excited to be part of the annual event.

“What really sets this winter show apart is the emphasis on making the audience feel the holiday spirit,” she said.

Tickets for the show are $20 and are reserved seating. Those interested in purchasing tickets may call 203-502-8315. Tickets will also be on sale at the THS Box Office one hour prior to each performance on Saturday.