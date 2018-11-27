Obituary: Patrick J. Corcoran, 74

Naugatuck — Patrick J. Corcoran, 74, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018. He was the husband of Patricia (Ulrich) Corcoran.

Patrick was born in Waterbury on August 15, 1944, son of Joseph and Helen (Welch) Corcoran. He was a graduate of Trumbull High School, he received his bachelor’s degree from the College of Santa Fe, and received his Juris Doctorate from The John Marshall School of Law. He served as States Attorney in Hancock County, Carthage, IL and practiced as a CPA upon his return to Connecticut.

Patrick had been an active band parent volunteer for the Naugatuck High School Greyhound Marching Band and Color Guard, and was an avid supporter for the UConn Women’s Basketball. He enjoyed riding his Harley Motorcycle, and skiing, but most of all enjoyed time with his beloved grandchildren and family.

Including his wife, Patricia, Patrick is survived by his son, Andrew Corcoran, and his wife, Jennifer, of Naugatuck; his daughters, Jennifer L. Corcoran, of Southington; and Amanda Corcoran Jagello, and her husband, Walter, of Naugatuck; his brother, Joseph J. Corcoran Jr., of Milford; his sister, Cathleen LaPorta, and her husband, Stanley; his grandchildren, Dave DeLorenzo Jr.; Emma Jagello; Aiden Corcoran; and Finley Corcoran; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert E. Corcoran and George M. Corcoran.

Services for Patrick will be held privately.

To leave notes of comfort for Patrick’s family, visit his tribute page at www.berginfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patrick’s name to the Greyhound Band Association, c/o Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Ave., Naugatuck, CT 06770.