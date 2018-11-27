Woman, 58, charged with stealing $1,260 worth of panties

A New York woman is facing charges after police said she attempted to steal more than $1,200 worth of panties from the Victoria’s Secret store in the mall November 20.

According to police, store security watched the woman, Justa Rosales, 58, of Queens, conceal several pairs of underwear in her clothing. She then opened a shopping bag and loaded it with more panties before trying to leave the store. Police said she was found with 120 pairs of the $10.50 panties, worth a total of $1,260. She was charged with fourth-degree larceny. Bond was $5,000 for court November 27.