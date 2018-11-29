Upcoming events and trips at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for November and December at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

November

Smile A While Holiday Show — Friday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. Join us for our annual holiday show with a performance by the Smile A While Group. Snacks and refreshments sponsored by Griswold Home Care. RSVP.

December

The Book Club — December book: Still Me, by Jojo Moyes Monday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.

Medicare updates — Presented by SWCAA Tuesday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-noon. Join SWCAA for an informative presentation about Medicare updates for the upcoming year of 2019. RSVP.

Holiday Wrap-A-Thon — Thursday, Dec. 6, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Do you have last minute gifts to wrap? Let the Trumbull Library’s teen volunteers help. The library will provide gift wrap; however, supplies are limited. You may bring your own if desired. Limit of five gifts per person. Call for transportation: 203-452-5137.

Family Conflict Group — Thursday, Dec. 6, and 20, 2 p.m. This support group is run by a licensed professional and is for anyone feeling frustrated with their family relationships. For any questions and to sign up, contact Chante Moreno at 203-452-5155 or [email protected]

Origami with Michiko — Monday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. Join Michiko Kim, a Rite Aid Wellness Ambassador, will be hosting an Origami arts and crafts session. She will share the cultural background of origami while participants can enjoy making simple origami crafts. Paper supplies are included; however, you are welcomed to bring your own wrapping paper with grids. Maximum of eight participants. RSVP.

Breakfast and Brain Games — Wednesday, Dec. 12, 9:30 a.m. Join Danielle Ramos, CDP, Director of Community Relations for Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, for breakfast and to participate in fun, stimulating brain games. RSVP.

Winter Stillness — Metta Meditation Thursday, Dec. 13th 4:30-5:30 p.m. Metta Meditation is an ancient practice of Vipassana or Insight meditation. Take a breath, slow down from the hectic holiday schedule. Come to a quiet place to join Deborah Swann and share meditation in winter’s stillness and awaken your heart’s inherent nature of compassion. No experience necessary. Chair options can be offered. RSVP.

Veterans Group — Friday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. All Veterans are welcome; any gender, any era, branch of service, or type of discharge. Join Christopher Dean, MSW Student, every second Friday of the month for discussion and support. RSVP.

Lunch and Learn — Simplify Your Financial Life, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m. Join Stephen Archer, Certified Financial Planner, for a presentation about ways to organize and simplify your finances. Be advised that Archer is not an attorney and cannot give legal advice. Consult with an attorney for legal advice. Lunch will be sponsored by Partners in Care, Inc. who are affiliated with VNS of Connecticut. RSVP.

Trumbull Senior Center’s annual holiday party — Friday, Dec. 21, 11 a.m. Music provided by DJ Al Song. Hosting the event will be Jay Kiley, owner of Synergy Home Care. Lunch will be catered by Vazzy’s and includes pot roast, green beans and potatoes. $8 per person. Desserts will be sponsored by Wesley Village and Bridges by EPOCH. RSVP.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Dec. 28, 11:30 a.m. Celebrate December birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

New Bingo and 50/50 raffle — Friday, Dec. 28, 1 p.m., 10 games played. Sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare and Right at Home. $1 for the first two cards; $1 each additional card. All cash prizes. RSVP.

The Travel Corner

Knights of Columbus Museum and Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale — Thursday, Dec. 6. Take a trip to the Knights of Columbus Museum in New Haven and enjoy a guided tour of the new exhibit that is on display, Christmas in Poland. After the tour, enjoy lunch at Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale. Admission to the museum is free; however, donations are appreciated. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2. RSVP.

Osborne Homestead Museum and the Italian Pavilion — Thursday, Dec. 13. Experience a great holiday tour of the Osborne Homestead Museum and view all of the beautiful holiday decorations that are on display. Enjoy lunch at the Italian Pavilion in Derby. Admission to the museum is free; however, donations are appreciated. You are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Transportation fee is $2. RSVP.

Festival of Lights and Duchess Family Restaurant — Monday, Dec. 17. Enjoy an evening with a holiday light display like no other. First, have dinner at Duchess Restaurant in Orange. After dinner, take a ride through Lighthouse Point Park in New Haven and view a beautiful holiday light display. Admission to the Festival of Lights is $4 per person. Cash only. Transportation fee is $2. Pay at the front desk. 20 maximum riders. RSVP.