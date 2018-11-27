Make holiday gifts at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center

There will be two opportunities to make hand-crafted gifts at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 6115 Main St., this weekend.

Make a Blue Spruce Holiday Wreath — Create your own outdoor wreath to celebrate the season Saturday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Using natural materials, we’ll make beautiful wreaths to hang and display. Light refreshments will be served. This program is for adults and children accompanied by adults. Cost is $20 per wreath, registration required at: trumbullnatureandartscenter.org

Bird Feeder Crafts — Sunday, Dec. 2, 1:30-3 p.m. Make bird feeders to give as gifts to friends and family. Simple, natural, and handmade gifts, this program is for adults and children. Free of charge, but donations will be accepted. No registration required.