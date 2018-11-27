Trumbull Times

Make holiday gifts at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center

By Julie Miller on November 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

There will be two opportunities to make hand-crafted gifts at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 6115 Main St., this weekend.

Make a Blue Spruce Holiday Wreath — Create your own outdoor wreath to celebrate the season Saturday, Dec. 1, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Using natural materials, we’ll make beautiful wreaths to hang and display. Light refreshments will be served. This program is for adults and children accompanied by adults. Cost is $20 per wreath, registration required at: trumbullnatureandartscenter.org

Bird Feeder Crafts — Sunday, Dec. 2, 1:30-3 p.m. Make bird feeders to give as gifts to friends and family. Simple, natural, and handmade gifts, this program is for adults and children. Free of charge, but donations will be accepted. No registration required.

Related posts:

  1. Discovery hike and nature painting at Trumbull Nature & Arts Center
  2. Burglar charged with sexual assault, armed kidnapping on Old Town Road
  3. Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries
  4. Garden club plant sale Saturday, taking orders for rain barrels

Tags:

Previous Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club's Tuesday League bowling update Next Post Binge and Repeat: Wanderlust experiments with marriage
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress