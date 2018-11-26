Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League competed at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Nov. 20. Team 12 (Pete Pappas, Roy Green, Charles Fereira, Manny Cabral) remains in first place with a 207 points and a three-point lead over Team 1 (Mark Paskus, Mark Ryan, Bob Fleming, Mike Bartolotta), Team 4 (Lou Rybar, Peter Hristov, Sam Cicalo, Ron Fitzsimons) and Team 8 (Robert Brocking, Charles Lee, Dick Volpe, Guy Favreau).

John Verdeschi bowled the high scratch single game of 241.

Bob Fleming bowled the individual with handicap game of 264 and the series with handicap of 740.

Rich Schwam bowled the high three game scratch series of 664.

Mike Bartolotta took over the high individual match point lead with 45 points.

