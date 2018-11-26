Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League roundup

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League on Nov. 23 saw Team 8 (George Koulouris, Dave Martini, Ron Fiorella, Angelo Cordone) retain first place ahead of Team 1 (Randy Burnham, Terry Guth, Joe Sabol, Ernie Santo) and Team 20 (John Deleonardo, Walter Hart, Ivan Bicocchi, Bob Burke) by one point.

Mike Critser bowled the high individual scratch game of 222, the high individual game with handicap of 283 and the series with handicap of 785.

Rich Schwam bowled the three game scratch series of 606. Team 17 (Mike Critser, Dennis Russell, Mike Demichele, Henry Giller) bowled a new season team series with handicap of 2,774 and the team handicap series of 2,751.

The league individual season-high average is Rich Schwam at 208.96. John Verdeschi is at 200.43 and Bob Beck is at 195.67.