Scouts BSA Troop #168 serving Girls ages 10-17 forms in Trumbull

For the first time in its 100+ year history, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), is opening its program to young women. Girls ages 10-17 will have the opportunity to participate in BSA’s programs, earning all ranks including the rank of Eagle Scout.

Scouts BSA is a year-round program for youth in fifth grade through high school that provides fun, adventure, learning, challenge, and responsibility to help them become the best version of themselves. Focusing on hand-on activities in the outdoors, the BSA program teaches core values of citizenship, service, life skills, fitness, duty to God, and leadership development.

Trumbull’s Scouts BSA Troop #168 is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m., at Trumbull High School. Girls in middle school and high school (ages 10- 17) and a parent are invited to come see what scouting is all about. Hands-on stations will offer the opportunity to pitch a tent, cook on a camp stove, or guide peers through an obstacle course. Come ask questions of seasoned Scouters and learn more.

For information, call 203-814-6808 or email [email protected]